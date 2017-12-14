China's home sales reverse declines for biggest gain in 5 months

China's new home sales rebounded in November, climbing the most in five months.

Sales by value, excluding affordable housing, increased 12.4 per cent from a year earlier to 1.02 trillion yuan (S$203.4 billion), according to Bloomberg calculations based on data released Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Sales fell the two previous months.

The upswing comes even as officials have sought to tame a surge in property demand by rolling out restrictions on home purchases. Analysts forecast next year will see the first decline in sales since 2014 as China tackles excessive leverage and maintains curbs on purchases.

Already, the government has loosened its grip on developers' financing after the market began to cool.

Investment in real estate development slowed, growing 4.6 per cent last month from a year earlier, down from a 5.6 per cent increase in October, according to Bloomberg calculations. New starts, a leading indicator of real estate investment, surged 18.8 per cent, the biggest gain since October last year.

BLOOMBERG