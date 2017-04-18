You are here
China's Q1 property investment accelerates, defying curbs
But policymakers expect moderation from April following the latest cooling measures in March
Beijing
REAL estate investment in China remained robust in the first quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, as the pace of new construction quickened, despite intensified government cooling measures.
Growth in property investment, which includes residential,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg