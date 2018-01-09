Chinese property stocks turn red-hot on sales optimism

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Shanghai
A CLEAR winner is emerging among Chinese equities this year, whether in Hong Kong or Shanghai: real estate.
Property firms account for eight of the 10 best performers on MSCI Inc's gauge of offshore Chinese shares in January, while developers have rallied the most among
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo