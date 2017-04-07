You are here

Home > Real Estate

Chinese university buys campus space near Oxford

Friday, April 7, 2017 - 00:16

[ London] China's Peking University is buying a 19th-century manor house near Oxford in southern England to use as a campus in a multimillion-dollar deal, the estate agent handling the deal told AFP on Thursday.

Foxcombe Hall, which has a vaulted banqueting hall, Italian-style gardens and a lake, is to become a branch of Peking University's HSBC Business School.

"I can confirm we've exchanged contracts with completion due next month," said Jon Silversides, partner at estate agency Carter Jonas.

The price of the transaction has not been released but the estate was reportedly originally listed at £7 million (S$12.2 million).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I can confirm that we're regarding around that figure," Mr Silversides said, adding: "Their proposal, I believe, which has also been in the press, is for a business school".

The campus located just outside Oxford, a hub of British academic excellence, will not be part of the world-famous University of Oxford.

Spread over 6.17 hectares (15.25 acres), the campus centre piece is the original house, built in the 1890s, which also includes a tower and an original carriage drive.

Other buildings were then subsequently added, and the complex had been used by the Open University - one of the UK's biggest universities - since 1976.

Peking University was ranked 71 in a ranking of the world's top 100 universities published by the independent Shanghai Ranking Consultancy last year.

AFP

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Elaine Kim
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening