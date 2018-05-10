You are here

Condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%

SRX flash estimates show condo rents down by 19.6% since 2013 while HDB rents are 15.2% below their peak in 2013
Thu, May 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Lush Acres executive condominium at Fernvale Close.Year-on-year, rental volume for private apartments and condos in April 2018 was 1.6 per cent lower than the 4,355 units in the year-ago period.
Singapore

RENTS of non-landed private homes in Singapore fell by 0.9 per cent in April 2018 over March, while rents of HDB flats rose by 0.4 per cent over the same period, according to flash estimates released by real estate portal SRX Property on Wednesday.

Year-on-year, rents for

Real Estate

May 10, 2018
SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

May 10, 2018
O&G equities up as oil jumps on Trump's ditching of Iran nuclear deal

May 10, 2018
Twenty-two apartments at former AA Centre seeking up to S$90 million

May 10, 2018
Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM

May 10, 2018
Malaysia elections: Scandal-plagued PM Najib toppled by his mentor

May 10, 2018
SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

May 10, 2018
Stocks to watch: HRNetGroup, Japan Foods, Frasers Logistics Trust, Frasers Property, China Aviation Oil

