Condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%
SRX flash estimates show condo rents down by 19.6% since 2013 while HDB rents are 15.2% below their peak in 2013
Singapore
RENTS of non-landed private homes in Singapore fell by 0.9 per cent in April 2018 over March, while rents of HDB flats rose by 0.4 per cent over the same period, according to flash estimates released by real estate portal SRX Property on Wednesday.
Year-on-year, rents for
