You are here
Core Central Region leads in resale condo market
SRX data shows CCR price index rose 1.8 per cent in 2016 while resale volumes jumped 52.5 per cent
Singapore
FOR the second consecutive year, the prime area or Core Central Region (CCR) has outperformed the rest of the island in terms of resale prices for non-landed private homes, according to latest data from SRX Property.
Moreover, the volume of resale transactions of private
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg