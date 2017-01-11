You are here

Home > Real Estate

Core Central Region leads in resale condo market

SRX data shows CCR price index rose 1.8 per cent in 2016 while resale volumes jumped 52.5 per cent
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 05:50
by
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

Singapore

FOR the second consecutive year, the prime area or Core Central Region (CCR) has outperformed the rest of the island in terms of resale prices for non-landed private homes, according to latest data from SRX Property.

Moreover, the volume of resale transactions of private

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening