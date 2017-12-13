Country Garden scraps Shanghai spin-off amid tighter IPO scrutiny

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Shanghai
COUNTRY Garden Holdings Co, a developer whose share price has almost tripled this year, scrapped a planned spin-off of a unit on Shanghai's stock exchange amid China's tightened scrutiny of initial public offerings (IPOs).
The planned listing of Guangdong Country Garden
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo