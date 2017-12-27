You are here

Home > Real Estate

Crowdfunding saves tumbling down French chateau

Wed, Dec 27, 2017 - 7:29 PM

[POITIERS, France] It's a modern story of an ancient fairytale castle: a crowdfunding effort online has raised 1.6 million euros (S$2.55 million) to restore a chateau in western France.

Around 25,000 people from 115 countries have become shareholders in the chateau de La Mothe-Chandeniers which has turrets, a moat and an elderly owner who had not maintained it.

The 19th-century building has fallen into disrepair with trees and vegetation sprouting out of its roof and windows, raising fears that it might be knocked down and redeveloped by property developers.

Thanks to a joint effort by online fundraising site Dartagnans.fr and a local association Adopte un Chateau (Adopt a Chateau), sufficient money has been raised to buy and restore the structure.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's a record in France and probably in Europe in terms of the amount raised and the number of contributors," the head of Dartagnans, Romain Delaume, told AFP on Tuesday.

The website offered buyers the chance to become shareholders in the castle at the cost of 51 euros: 50 euros as a donation for the restoration work and one euro to buy a share in a joint company set up to manage the site.

Organisers initially hoped for around 10,000 people, but thanks partly to reports in the French media the final number of donors came in at just under 19,000.

Many of them bought shareholdings for friends and family as presents, meaning that the total number of owners of the chateau will be around 25,000.

Most of them are from France, but people from as far afield as Afghanistan, Burkina Faso and Peru now have a small slice of history in the French countryside near the wine-growing Loire valley.

"Bravo for this initiative both collective and private," wrote the aristocratic speaker of France's parliament, Francois de Rugy, on Twitter. "France's historic buildings need a diverse range of ideas to be saved and developed."

The current chateau de La Mothe-Chandeniers dates back to the 19th century but the site has been home to a castle since at least the 13th century.

It was pillaged after the French Revolution in 1789 and heavily damaged in a fire in 1932 before being bought by its current owner, an 82-year-old local man, in 1982.

A thorough survey will be undertaken in the next few weeks to check the scale of the damage to the structure and the site will then be secured pending the start of restoration work.

Various ideas have been floated for the future from turning it into a "collaborative and creative laboratory", somewhere for artists to work, or a bed-and-breakfast holiday destination.

Getting all the shareholders to agree might be a challenge.

They will be invited for a visit "as soon as possible in 2018," said Mr Delaume, and will be asked to take part in the restoration work.

He also stressed that not all of the building can be returned to its former glory because a complete overhaul has been estimated to cost at least three million euros.

Another round of fundraising in the future has not been excluded.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Real Estate

World's richest gain US$1 trillion in 2017 on market exuberance

Government trims industrial land supply in first half of 2018 to 12.56 ha

Oxley unit subscribes to stake in Australia firm

Homeowners in high-tax states race to beat property tax cap

SingHaiyi to raise S$143m for property investments through rights issue

First Sponsor expands in Europe with S$89m buy

Editor's Choice

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit

2017-06-07T053938Z_912704357_RC166F19CE30_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-RENEWABLES.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from biomedicals

BT_20171227_CHFIRST27_3236545.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Real Estate

First Sponsor expands in Europe with S$89m buy

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector
3 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
4 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
5 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

tuas.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Real Estate

Government trims industrial land supply in first half of 2018 to 12.56 ha

tuas.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

SMEs expect strong start to 2018

Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

China Sports: Factory's operations still unclear

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening