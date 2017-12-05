You are here

Home > Real Estate

Dalian Wanda sold major China ski resort in June: report

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 4:26 PM

BP_Dalian Wanda_051217_72.jpg
Dalian Wanda Group sold one of China's largest ski resorts to another conglomerate in June, online news website The Paper reported, although it did not give a deal value for the site billed by Wanda as a US$3 billion investment project.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Dalian Wanda Group sold one of China's largest ski resorts to another conglomerate in June, online news website The Paper reported, although it did not give a deal value for the site billed by Wanda as a US$3 billion investment project.

The report follows several large asset sales this year by the Wanda group, which is led by billionaire founder Wang Jianlin. Wanda and some other high-profile Chinese conglomerates have also had to scale back their ambitions in the wake of Beijing's crackdown on large debt-fuelled acquisitions overseas not seen as strategic.

Control of the Changbaishan International Resort in northern China was transferred to the Dalian Yifang Group on June 16, The Paper said in a Nov. 29 article citing the resort's registry.

It added that Wanda retained the management and operational rights to the resort.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Wanda declined to comment. It has previously described the 21 square kilometre resort as a 20 billion yuan (US$3 billion) investment project - its first tourism project and China's largest ski resort.

A representative for Dalian Yifang's investment department was not immediately available for comment.

Wanda announced plans this year to sell most of its tourism projects and hotels in China to Sunac China Holdings Ltd and Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd for about US$9 billion.

This week, the group's founder Wang agreed to buy a majority stake in Wanda Hotel Development Co for US$470 million from Wanda Commercial Properties, a move that is expected to boost liquidity at the indebted property firm.

Dalian Yifang Group, chaired by Sun Xishuang, is a close business partner of Wanda in many onshore and offshore projects, according to The Paper.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Real Estate

"Expats go home": Amsterdam's visitor boom angers locals

GuocoLand subsidiary enters into JV with GuocoLand Assets to take part in land tender

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust, First Reit to hold EGMs on Dec 20

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

URA to launch tender for West Coast Vale reserve list site

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

pavilion.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Two Airbnb hosts in Singapore charged over illegal home-sharing in first case under new laws

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening