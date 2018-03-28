You are here

Developer nets A$69m with Melbourne units

World Class Global's first phase of 134 apartments in its 56-storey Avant project are handed over to buyers
Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

A BATCH of 134 completed residential units in a Melbourne project has landed World Class Global (WCG) A$69 million (S$69.92 million) in net sales proceeds, within four weeks of issuing a notice of settlement to purchasers, the property developer announced on Tuesday.

