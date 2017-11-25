You are here

Home > Real Estate

Developer urges Greece to show 'political will' on resort plan

Lambda, backed by Chinese and Gulf funds, says 10,000 jobs will be created when building for the delayed project starts
Sat, Nov 25, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171125_UWGREECE25_3193576.jpg
A plan to rejuvenate 620ha of wasteland at the former Hellenikon airport into a complex of luxury residences, hotels, a yachting marina and casinos has failed to take off due to various objections and official red tape.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Athens

PROPERTY developer Lamda has appealed to the Greek government to show "political will" and remove hurdles for the construction of a luxury resort plan on the site of a disused Athens airport.

Lamda, backed by Chinese and Gulf funds, submitted an eight-billion-euro (S$12.8

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

M7 Multi-Let pursues private funding, scraps London IPO plan

Final nights in Trump SoHo before the Trump name checks out

GuocoLand's EcoWorld enters option to buy Sydney residences

Sydney to spend A$2b to rebuild its two biggest stadiums

Everton sign deal to lease old dock as site for new stadium

GuocoLand's EcoWorld enters option to buy Sydney residences for A$40m

Editor's Choice

BT_20171125_SEMI_3193827.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Factory output still running hot, but 'likely to cool off next year'

BT_20171125_MRMINDCHAMPS25_3193816.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

MindChamps shares up 11% in mainboard debut

BT_20171125_VILLAGEPG1_3193945.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Brunch

It takes a village

Most Read

1 No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m
2 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
3 Noble Group risks equity wipeout as shares retreat yet again
4 Oxley close to buying Chevron House
5 Brokers' take: Singtel earns OCBC's pick among telcos
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171125_VILLAGEPG1_3193945.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Brunch

It takes a village

BT_20171125_SEMI_3193827.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Factory output still running hot, but 'likely to cool off next year'

yaohui-pixgeneric-4518.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Productivity growth expected to hit 3% this year - highest rate since 2010

NZ_TBW_9716.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Consumer

Joining global festive online mega-sales gives local retailers' cash registers a merry peal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening