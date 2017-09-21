You are here
Eu Realty puts up 2 South Bridge Rd shophouses for sale
However, the group will keep 4 other adjacent shophouses
Singapore
EU Realty (Singapore), a fully-owned subsidiary of Eu Yan Sang International, has put up a pair of adjoining shophouses along South Bridge Road for sale. The asking price of S$28.5 million works out to S$2,842 per square foot based on the gross floor area of 10,027 sq ft.
