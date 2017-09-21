Eu Realty puts up 2 South Bridge Rd shophouses for sale

The six adjoining shophouses (from left to right) at Nos 265, 267, 269, 271, 273 and 275 South Bridge Road owned by Eu Realty, a fully-owned subsidiary of Eu Yan Sang International. The pair of shophouses it has put on the market are Nos 273 and 275, which sit on a single land lot of 3,089 sq ft.

PHOTO: CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD