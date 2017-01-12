You are here

Even Trump building isn't immune to India's real estate woes

Rate of home sales has fallen by about half since the government's demonetisation in early November
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170112_TRUMP12_2687344.jpg
Residential and commercial buildings in the Byculla area of Mumbai. India's largest developers had just been starting to see the first signs of a recovery in demand for homes when the policy change came.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Mumbai

AFTER trying for four months to sell his apartment in a western suburb of Mumbai, Meher Verma decided to cut the price by 10 per cent. With property demand plummeting in the wake of November's sudden ban on high-denomination notes, he's not sure the reduction will do the trick.

