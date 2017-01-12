You are here
Even Trump building isn't immune to India's real estate woes
Rate of home sales has fallen by about half since the government's demonetisation in early November
Mumbai
AFTER trying for four months to sell his apartment in a western suburb of Mumbai, Meher Verma decided to cut the price by 10 per cent. With property demand plummeting in the wake of November's sudden ban on high-denomination notes, he's not sure the reduction will do the trick.
