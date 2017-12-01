You are here

Home > Real Estate

Falling Sydney prices drive a slowdown in Australian property

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 3:56 PM

[SYDNEY] Falling Sydney home prices are driving an Australian property slowdown, risking a further hit to consumer confidence.

Australia's dwelling prices rose 5.2 per cent in the year to November, half the pace of six months earlier, CoreLogic Inc data showed Friday. In Sydney, which accounts for about a third of the value of housing nationally, prices extended month-on-month declines, the data provider said.

With housing values falling, an erosion of consumer confidence could "have a flow-on effect for other sectors of the economy," Tim Lawless, the head of Australian research at CoreLogic, said in a statement.

The housing market is unlikely to be thrown a lifeline via interest-rate cuts as happened in the past, he said. The market expects rates to stay on hold before rising in December 2018, according to a Bloomberg data.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Sydney slowdown mirrors events after Australia's prudential regulator in December 2014 called for banks to cap home lending growth at 10 per cent per year, CoreLogic said.

However, that was before record low interest rates and foreign buyers reignited the housing market in Australia's financial capital, propelling it to be the world's second most expensive.

This time around, the cooling in Sydney comes after regulators clamped down on interest-only mortgages typically favoured by investors. Rising state taxes have also made housing more expensive for foreign buyers.

Australia's interest rates are expected to stay on hold as the central bank waits for low unemployment to translate into stronger wage growth.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales

Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive

SPH Reit studying overseas markets such as Australia for future acquisitions

Holland Rd plot to have dual office-residential use component

Unclaimed land in Japan reaches size of Denmark

HK private home prices hit record high for 12th straight month in October

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-SaltGrill13.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive

BT_20171201_CHFEE1_3202326.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

More clarity in doctors' fees by next year

BP_nosignboard_011217_6.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard closes slightly higher on debut

Most Read

1 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
2 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
3 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
4 CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3
5 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, are likely to go higher
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

royalville 20676655 .jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales

Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit, partner bag HK$31b contract for Hong Kong's first integrated waste management facility

Dec 1, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: BRC Asia, Manulife US Reit, Cache Logistics Trust, Healthway Medical

BP_Jet_011217_68.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Transport

Australia's Jetstar cancels some Bali flights as volcanic ash threat revives

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening