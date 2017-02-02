You are here
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac should be turned into utilities, says trade group
The plan would open the door for private competitors, and subject Fannie and Freddie to stringent capital requirements and tough oversight
Washington
A POWERFUL housing trade group is wasting no time in pushing the Trump administration and Republican-led Congress to address one of the last unresolved issues from the financial crisis, outlining a proposal Tuesday to overhaul mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg