Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac should be turned into utilities, says trade group

The plan would open the door for private competitors, and subject Fannie and Freddie to stringent capital requirements and tough oversight
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170202_MAE_2720794.jpg
The plan however doesn't address what to do about current shareholders of Fannie and Freddie, which include hedge funds.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Washington

A POWERFUL housing trade group is wasting no time in pushing the Trump administration and Republican-led Congress to address one of the last unresolved issues from the financial crisis, outlining a proposal Tuesday to overhaul mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

