You are here
Final nights in Trump SoHo before the Trump name checks out
Some travellers taking the opportunity to experience opulence at reduced prices as long-time hotel guests stay away, staff quit
New York
BARGAIN hunting for hotels for her Thanksgiving trip from Cincinnati to New York City, Anita Scott came across a luxury hotel oddly cheaper than the rest. Then she saw its name.
"I texted my niece and said, 'You're going to vomit, but I just saw the Trump SoHo,'" said Ms
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg