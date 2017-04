Housing & Development Board (HDB) resale flat prices fell 0.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2017 from Q4 2016. This came after four preceding quarters of negligible movements in prices.

HOUSING & Development Board (HDB) resale flat prices fell 0.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2017 from Q4 2016. This came after four preceding quarters of negligible movements in prices.

This was according to flash estimates released by the HDB on Monday.

Data for the full quarter will be released on April 28.

HDB also said that next month, it will offer about 4,600 Build-To-Order flats and about 3,000 balance flats for sale.