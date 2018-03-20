You are here

Home > Real Estate

Forest City developer Country Garden says annual core profit up 106%

Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 1:30 PM

BP_Forest City_200318_118.jpg
Country Garden is the developer of the US$100 billion Forest City project at Iskandar, Johor in Malaysia.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, one of China's most aggressive property developers, said on Tuesday that annual core profit doubled to a record on robust sales and higher margins.

Despite Beijing's efforts to cool a heated market, many of China's major property developers are expected to book their annual best-ever profits for 2017, benefiting as they speed up the pace of developments and from their bigger size as M&A activity makes the market less fragmented.

Country Garden's core profit, which excludes non-recurring income and revaluation gains, grew to 24.7 billion yuan (S$5.14 billion).

Net profit rose 126 per cent to 26.1 billion yuan, while revenue was up 48 per cent at 226.9 billion yuan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Based in the southern Guangdong province, Country Garden ranks as China's top property developer by sales, although those sales figures include total revenue garnered at joint ventures.

Country Garden is also the developer of the US$100 billion Forest City project at Iskandar, Johor in Malaysia.

The developer said in statement it expected the government would promote the development of long-term property leasing.

Country Garden, which set up a long-term property leasing department late last year, said it had 3,000 such apartments were under construction in top-tier cities in 2017. It aims to build 1 million apartments to be leased in three years.

Although, Beijing introduced more tailored housing measures in cities last year in a bid to control home prices, property development has not let up.

Real estate investment in China over the first two months of 2018 grew at it strongest pace since 2015, with smaller developers rushing to roll out new projects amid a government crackdown on risky financing.

Shares in Country Garden were trading down 0.7 per cent after the results, versus a 0.5 per cent fall for the broader Hong Kong stock market.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Technology holds promise, but no silver bullet for land rights: World Bank

Squatters in upmarket London property spark debate over homeless

California housing problems are spilling across its borders

Brokers' take: RHB upgrades CDL to 'buy', OCBC maintains 'buy'

CapitaLand inks deal to manage Phnom Penh mall in Oxley's development The Peak

Peak Court up for en bloc sale with asking price of S$106m

Editor's Choice

BT_20180320_JQALI20_3357470.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Technology

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

BP_Powell_200318_3.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets wait for Jerome Powell to set the tone

BP_Pacific Mansion_200318_6.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
3 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
4 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
5 Hong Kong's richest woman loses half her wealth on stock plunge
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SG_200318_91.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore ranks first in Asia again, 25th globally for quality of living: Mercer survey

Mar 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS unveils electricity marketplace for Jurong residents to select energy retailers

Mar 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH Magazines launches major restructuring exercise, to lay off 13 employees

BP_Noble _200318_73.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening