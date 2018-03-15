You are here

Fragrance buys Jervois block for S$46.3m; Eu Realty sells two shophouses

The two shophouses - at 273 and 275 South Bridge Road - were sold for S$26.5m to SilkRoad Property Partners
A UNIT of Fragrance Group has bought Lotus at Jervois, a four-storey freehold apartment block, for S$46.3 million.

The price works out to around S$1,683 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) inclusive of an estimated development charge of S$200,000.

