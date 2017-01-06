You are here

Freehold industrial building near Tai Seng MRT sold for S$33.5m

Seller Kim Loong & Sons developed 8-storey property on site where three detached factories once stood
Friday, January 6, 2017 - 05:50
by
About half the building has been leased at monthly rents ranging from S$2 psf for an entire floor to S$2.50 psf for smaller spaces. The buyer, Chan Rong Fen Building Construction, is expected to occupy some space in the building.
Singapore

AN EIGHT-STOREY freehold industrial building along Little Road near Tai Seng MRT Station is being sold for S$33.5 million. The price works out to S$771 per square foot based on the net lettable area of 43,451 sq ft.

The seller, Kim Loong & Sons, developed the property

