Geylang private homes to be returned to the State when leases expire in 2020, no extensions allowed

[SINGAPORE] In a first for residential properties in Singapore, 191 private terraced houses at Geylang Lorong 3 will be returned to the State when their leases run out at the end of 2020, with no extensions allowed.

For the 33 homeowners who are still residing there, time is running out. They will have to hand back the vacated units to the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) when their leases run out in 3-1/2 years with no compensation.

