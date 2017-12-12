You are here

Home > Real Estate

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 10:45 AM
nishar@nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BP_LAND_111217_29.jpg
The Housing & Development Board (HDB) has launched a residential site for executive condominium development at Sumang Walk for sale by public tender on Tuesday, under the second half 2017 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.
PHOTO: HDB

THE Housing & Development Board (HDB) has launched a residential site for executive condominium development at Sumang Walk for sale by public tender on Tuesday, under the second half 2017 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.

The tender for the land parcel - which has a 99-year lease period - will close at noon on Jan 30, 2018.

It has a site area of 27,056.4 square metres (sq m) and a maximum permissible gross floor area of 81,169.2 sq m. The maximum building height is 64 to 70 metres above mean sea level.

The site can potentially yield about 820 residential units, the HDB highlighted, adding that a five-year project completion period (PCP) will be granted starting from the tender of the executive condominium site.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The tender closing for this site is batched with two other residential sites at Chong Kuo Road and Handy Road, which were launched by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in October and November this year respectively, also under the second Half 2017 GLS Programme.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171212_JLDIGIBANKUTU3_3216696.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?

BT_20171212_ASTRAFI12_3216587.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Trafigura sees higher volatility in oil market next year

BT_20171212_SHEQUITIES12_3216562.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Asian equities set for 'bullish' road ahead driven by earnings

Most Read

1 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
2 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
3 Stocks to watch: CDL, ComfortDelGro, Centurion, Fullerton Health, Datapulse Technology
4 Dakota Crescent to get new flats, retain public housing role: Lawrence Wong
5 Hot stock: ComfortDelGro up on Uber deal; analysts keep ratings unchanged
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_condo_111217_34.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore resale condo prices up 0.5% in November: SRX Property

Akayed Ullah.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

'Terror' bomber strikes New York subway, three hurt

Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Temasek-backed Accuron MedTech invests in local medtech company Advent Access

Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

CDL offers compromise but decision lies with M&C Hotels shareholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening