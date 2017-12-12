HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) has launched a residential site for executive condominium development at Sumang Walk for sale by public tender on Tuesday, under the second half 2017 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.

The tender for the land parcel - which has a 99-year lease period - will close at noon on Jan 30, 2018.

It has a site area of 27,056.4 square metres (sq m) and a maximum permissible gross floor area of 81,169.2 sq m. The maximum building height is 64 to 70 metres above mean sea level.

The site can potentially yield about 820 residential units, the HDB highlighted, adding that a five-year project completion period (PCP) will be granted starting from the tender of the executive condominium site.

The tender closing for this site is batched with two other residential sites at Chong Kuo Road and Handy Road, which were launched by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in October and November this year respectively, also under the second Half 2017 GLS Programme.