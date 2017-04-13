You are here

Home > Real Estate

HDB rental slide in March outpaces that for private condos

SRX's flash estimates show a 4.7% y-o-y decline for the HDB segment, against a 3.9% drop for condos
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 05:50
by
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20170413_KRSRXRENT13_2837928.jpg
Mr Cheong: Non-landed private home rents should start to form a base by end-2017 as the new completions fall sharply in 2018.

Singapore

RENTS of HDB flats eased at a bigger pace year on year (y-o-y) in March 2017 compared with rents of non-landed private homes, according to latest flash estimates from SRX Property.

On a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis, rents for both categories fell.

SRX's rental

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening