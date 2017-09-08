HDB resale prices dip 0.7% y-o-y in Aug: SRX

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
RESALE prices of Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats slipped 0.7 per cent year on year in August while the volume of resale transactions rose 3 per cent over the same period, flash estimate by SRX Property for last month shows.
According to the SRX Property data,
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal