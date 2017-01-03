HDB resale prices fall 0.1% in Q4 2016: flash estimates

HDB resale prices dipped 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, based on flash estimates from the Housing & Development Board on Tuesday.

HDB resale prices dipped 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, based on flash estimates from the Housing & Development Board on Tuesday.

This came after two quarters of the HDB resale price index holding steady. Compared to Q4 2015, the HDB resale price index has fallen 0.15 per cent.

Data for the full quarter and more detailed public housing data will be released on Jan 26, 2017.

HDB said that in 2017, it will launch about 17,000 new flats for sale.

For the first build-to-order (BTO) exercise to be launched in February, it will offer about 4,100 flats in Clementi, Punggol, Tampines and Woodlands.