You are here

Home > Real Estate

HDB resale prices fall 0.8% m-o-m in April as volume drops 2.5%: SRX

Thu, May 03, 2018 - 10:44 AM

BP_HDB_030518_67.jpg
Resale prices of Housing Board flats fell 0.8 per cent in April from March, according to flash data released by real estate portal SRX Property on Thursday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

RESALE prices of Housing Board flats fell 0.8 per cent in April from March, according to flash data released by real estate portal SRX Property on Thursday.

Prices in April have dipped 2.4 per cent from the same month last year, and are down 13.5 per cent since the peak in April 2013.

There was also a 2.5 per cent drop in the number of resale flats sold last month - from 1,897 transacted in March to 1,850 units.

Resale volume was down 49.3 per cent compared to the peak of 3,649 units sold in May 2010.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On a month-on-month basis, last month's resale prices of four-room flats, five-room flats, and executive flats fell by 0.3 per cent, 0.4 per cent, 0.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.

In April, the overall median Transaction Over X-Value (TOX) was negative S$1,000, an increase of S$1,000 from the previous month.

TOX measures whether buyers are overpaying or underpaying compared with SRX Property's computer-generated market value.

Flats in Toa Payoh and Clementi looked to be in demand, with a median TOX of S$11,000 and S$10,500 respectively.

In contrast, Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Merah posted the most negative median TOX of S$9,000, followed by Serangoon at $8,000.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Real Estate

Amazon halts plan for office tower in Seattle over proposed tax

Thai developer WHA eyes 20% revenue growth this year - CEO

US$2.2m in Bangkok buys marble baths, butlers and a Bentley

US$2.2m in Bangkok buys marble baths, butlers and a Bentley

Top home improvement stock isn't afraid of Ikea's market entry

Vonovia to make US$1b offer for Sweden's Victoria Park

Editor's Choice

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

BT_20180503_ABRAZER_3422159.jpg
May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Razer teams up with Singtel to link their regional e-payment systems

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations

Most Read

1 Please, sir, I want some more dividends
2 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
3 DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings
4 Trump says Singapore among possible sites for meeting with Kim Jong Un
5 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1

May 3, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS slaps 4-year ban on ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee

May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

David Lim rejoins Credit Suisse as vice-chairman of private banking for South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening