HDB resale prices stabilising, with 0.1% dip in Q4
Prices of larger HDB flats may still come under pressure in 2017, as prices of private property continue to decline
Singapore
THE stabilising trend for HDB resale prices continued in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Prices dipped 0.1 per cent from the third quarter, putting the full-year decline at 0.1 per cent, based on flash estimates from the Housing & Development Board on Tuesday.
