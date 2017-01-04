You are here

HDB resale prices stabilising, with 0.1% dip in Q4

Prices of larger HDB flats may still come under pressure in 2017, as prices of private property continue to decline
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 05:50
by
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

Singapore

THE stabilising trend for HDB resale prices continued in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Prices dipped 0.1 per cent from the third quarter, putting the full-year decline at 0.1 per cent, based on flash estimates from the Housing & Development Board on Tuesday.

