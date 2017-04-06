HDB resale prices up 0.3% in March; volume increases by 75.4%

Resale prices of Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats rose 0.3 per cent in March compared to February 2017, while resale volume surged.

According to HDB resale data compiled by SRX Property, 1,910 HDB resale flats were sold last month, a 75.4 per cent increase from 1,089 transacted units in February.

Year on year, prices decreased by 0.1 per cent from March 2016, while resale volume increased by 14.1 per cent compared to 1,674 units resold in March 2016.

Compared to their respective peaks, resale prices in March declined by 11.2 per cent since the peak in April 2013, while volume was down by 47.7 per cent compared to its peak of 3,649 units in May 2010.

The price increase in March was driven by higher resale prices in both mature and non-mature estates, which rose 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively.

The resale prices of HDB four-room, five-room and HDB executive flats also all rose - by 0.3 per cent, 0.3 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively - while HDB three-room resale flat prices decreased by 0.7 per cent.