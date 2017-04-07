You are here

HDB resale volume surges 75%, prices rise 0.3% in March: SRX data

Consultants attribute this to shorter month of Feb, and festivities in Jan and Feb
Friday, April 7, 2017
by
RESALE prices of Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats rose 0.3 per cent in March compared to February 2017, while resale volume surged.

According to data compiled by SRX Property, 1,910 HDB resale flats were sold last month, a 75.4 per cent increase from 1,089

