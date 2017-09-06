Heeton-led consortium begins first phase of regeneration scheme in Leeds

A CONSORTIUM led by Heeton Holdings has started the first phase of a new regeneration scheme at Bridge Street in Leeds.

The scheme will create a sustainable urban destination on the 2.45-acre site at the city centre that was once occupied by British Gas prior to their relocation to Holbeck.

Central to the first phase of the scheme is a new hotel to be operated by major hotel chain Hampton by Hilton. The 192-room hotel, which is expected to open in 2019, will also include meeting rooms, a conference venue, a gym, a bar and a restaurant.

The consortium comprises Heeton, KSH Holdings Limited, Lian Beng Group Ltd and Ryobi Kiso Holdings Ltd.