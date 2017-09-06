You are here

Home > Real Estate

Heeton-led consortium begins first phase of regeneration scheme in Leeds

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 21:41
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

A CONSORTIUM led by Heeton Holdings has started the first phase of a new regeneration scheme at Bridge Street in Leeds.

The scheme will create a sustainable urban destination on the 2.45-acre site at the city centre that was once occupied by British Gas prior to their relocation to Holbeck.

Central to the first phase of the scheme is a new hotel to be operated by major hotel chain Hampton by Hilton. The 192-room hotel, which is expected to open in 2019, will also include meeting rooms, a conference venue, a gym, a bar and a restaurant.

The consortium comprises Heeton, KSH Holdings Limited, Lian Beng Group Ltd and Ryobi Kiso Holdings Ltd.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Real Estate

HPL subsidiary to buy land to build luxury hotel in Republic of Palau

Prefabricated bathrooms, units for all Singapore new flats by 2019

NYC landlords that can't find buyers turn to borrowing instead

Vancouver home sales surge a year after foreign buyers tax

CapitaLand widens Indonesia footprint with serviced residence acquisition

Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m

Editor's Choice

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

FILES-BRITAIN-INSURANCE-AVIVA-085631.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

FEL1930-pixgeneric.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Opinion

A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
5 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6v4f0kfdr136i35h1d2.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000

coe.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

marina bay 17968192.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Economists maintain Singapore's 2017 growth forecast: MAS

yaohui-pixgeneric-3953 (1).jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore faces a grim labour future as population ages rapidly: Oxford Economics

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening