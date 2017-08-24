HK developers take over London site from Wanda

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Hong Kong
TWO Hong Kong-listed developers, including the owner of London's Cheesegrater tower, agreed to buy a £470 million (S$819.9 million) land plot in London that Dalian Wanda Group Co relinquished after coming under Chinese government scrutiny.
Guangzhou R&F Properties Co
