You are here

Home > Real Estate

HK finance chief warns potential buyers of property risk

Paul Chan tells them to be "very careful" taking on mortgages
Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170913_SYWARN13_3082412.jpg
"One has to be very careful if one really wants to buy a property in Hong Kong," says Mr Chan.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Hong Kong

HONG Kong's financial secretary Paul Chan warned potential buyers to be careful buying property in the world's most expensive housing market, as moves by the Federal Reserve to unwind its balance sheet may shrink money supply.

Mr Chan warned in June that Hong Kong's

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Real Estate

Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

Reits outperform STI components

UBS launches US$400m initiative to invest in Japanese hotel sector

Non-landed resale prices inch up in August

Dubai developers unveil mega projects despite downturn

London 2012 a mixed blessing for Olympic area's residents

Editor's Choice

file6vqkwbl2oic1j9sswjnn.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Banking & Finance

SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds

BT_20170913_KRDRAYCOTT13XT7A_3082560.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

BT_20170913_SEFORMULA13_3082400.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Life & Culture

Perfect 10

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170913_KRDRAYCOTT13XT7A_3082560.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

file6vqkwbl2oic1j9sswjnn.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Banking & Finance

SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds

BT_20170913_SEFORMULA13_3082400.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Life & Culture

Perfect 10

BT_20170913_VKAIRBIZ_3082480.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Consumer

Airbnb mixes business with leisure

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening