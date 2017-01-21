You are here
COMMENTARY
Hong Kong property getting more out of reach
Chinese buyers are paying higher sums for land sold by the government and outbidding domestic stalwarts. By Nisha Gopalan
Hong Kong
IT takes around 35 years for a median-income household to buy a 90-square-metre (970 square foot) apartment in Hong Kong. So, by 2052, in other words. That makes the former British colony the world's least affordable city, according to Oxford Economics.
Now, with Chinese
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg