Hotels recast themselves as their city's social hubs

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
New York
BASED on a wave of new hotel amenities ranging from bowling alleys to theatres, the future of hospitality looks a lot like the past, when hotels were social hubs. Competitive forces and a basic business drive to boost revenue are producing a new class of hotels with entertainment
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo