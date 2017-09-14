Ibiza struggles to house locals as mass tourism takes toll

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Ibiza Town, Spain
GABRIEL Alberto Andrade has lived in a van for a year, unable to pay for a home in Spain's Ibiza where rental prices have shot up as mass tourism takes its toll on locals.
Known as much as a wild party island as a place of tranquility with coves of turquoise blue
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal