You are here

Home > Real Estate

ILG exploring merger with Apollo's Diamond Resorts: sources

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

ILG Inc, a US provider of vacation timeshare properties, is exploring a merger with Apollo Global Management LLC's Diamond Resorts International Inc as an alternative to a sale, people familiar with the matter said.

The merger would add more than 400 of Diamond Resorts' vacation destinations in 35 countries to ILG's 250 managed resorts in some 80 countries. Such a deal could also allow ILG CEO Craig Nash to lead the combined company.

ILG said last month that its board of directors had formed a strategic review committee comprising independent directors to discuss a potential transaction with multiple parties, which it did not name.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Reuters reported last year that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc had held talks about acquiring ILG.

While ILG is still exploring a sale to Marriott Vacations, it is also in talks about merging with Diamond Resorts, which is owned by private equity firm Apollo and could be valued at more than US$3.5 billion, including debt, according to the sources.

The talks with Diamond Resorts are aimed at giving ILG leverage in case its negotiations with Marriott Vacations are not successful, one of the sources added.

ILG has a market capitalisation of US$4.1 billion and, as of the end of December, its debt stood at US$570 million.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. ILG and Apollo declined to comment, while Diamond Resorts and Marriott Vacations did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal negotiations come as the timeshare industry seeks to improve its occupancy rates and shed its reputation of locking customers into complex contracts they do not understand, in the hope of becoming a more popular alternative for many US holidaymakers.

Based in Miami, ILG is the exclusive global licensee for the Hyatt, Westin and Sheraton vacation ownership brands.

In 2016, ILG acquired Vistana Signature Experiences, the timeshare business of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc, for more than US$1 billion in cash and stock.

In January, activist hedge fund FrontFour Capital Group LLC said it had nominated four candidates for election to ILG's board, accusing the company of refusing to engage in constructive talks about its strategy. ILG has disputed that it has not sought to engage with FrontFour.

FrontFour also pushed Diamond Resorts to sell itself when it was a public company. In 2016, Apollo took Diamond Resorts private for about US$2.2 billion. REUTERS

Real Estate

Berlin relaxes AirBnB restrictions

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

US home sales surge, but supply remains a headache

Genting might hit jackpot buying Wynn Resorts

It's make or break for China's US$20b Egyptian capital plan

A new global benchmark may reduce land conflicts

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

Most Read

1 Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares
2 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
3 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
4 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
5 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_RCFED23XQCP_3363299.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Powell puts market on notice over heightened risks

BP_SGX_230318_4.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says no conflict of interest with expanded stock research unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening