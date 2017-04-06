You are here
India, Pakistan clash over Jinnah House
The property once owned by Pakistan's founding father has been a bone of contention for decades
Mumbai
A FRESH row has erupted in a decades-long dispute between Delhi and Islamabad over the fate of a bungalow in Mumbai once owned by Pakistan's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with an Indian lawmaker calling for it to be labelled "enemy property".
Famed for its Italian
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg