You are here

Home > Real Estate
BT EXCLUSIVE

Infosys co-founder's family office buys its first Singapore hotel

Nadathur Group picks up New Cape Inn in Tiong Bahru for S$67m
Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20171128_KRCAPE28_3196328.jpg
The transacted price for the six-storey freehold property works out to S$881,579 per room. The buyer is expected to spruce up and rebrand the property.

Singapore

NEW Cape Inn, a 76-room freehold hotel in Seng Poh Road in Tiong Bahru, is being sold for S$67 million to a unit of Nadathur Far East, a part of the Nadathur Group.

The price works out to about S$881,579 per room.

The transacted price reflects about 2 per cent

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in dire need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
3 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171128_JLMAS28_3196300.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

MAS steers debate on ethics of AI, Big Data; kicks off industry consult

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

workers28.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's civil servants to get biggest bonus in four years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening