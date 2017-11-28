You are here
Infosys co-founder's family office buys its first Singapore hotel
Nadathur Group picks up New Cape Inn in Tiong Bahru for S$67m
Singapore
NEW Cape Inn, a 76-room freehold hotel in Seng Poh Road in Tiong Bahru, is being sold for S$67 million to a unit of Nadathur Far East, a part of the Nadathur Group.
The price works out to about S$881,579 per room.
The transacted price reflects about 2 per cent
