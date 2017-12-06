Joint venture with Ronaldo spurs Portugal hotel chain's overseas growth

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Lisbon
PORTUGUESE football star Cristiano Ronaldo has teamed up with his country's top hotel chain, Pestana, in a joint venture that his partner hopes will help open new markets in Asia and reinforce its expansion into Spain and the United States.
Ronaldo is following the footsteps
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo