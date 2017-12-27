JTC launches 2 sites under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

JTC has launched a confirmed list site at Tuas South Link 3 and a reserve list site at Braddell Road under the second half 2017 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme.

It said on Tuesday that this is the last of eight confirmed list sites and the last of six reserve list sites for the second half of 2017.

The 0.63 hectare site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 23) is zoned for Business-2 development and has a 20-year tenure with a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 1.4.

The 0.97 hectare site at Braddell Road is zoned for Business-1 development with a 30-year tenure and a maximum gross plot ratio of 2.5.

JTC said that the tender closes on Feb 27 (Tuesday) at 11am.

The launch of the sites is part of government efforts to offer more choices for industrial development.