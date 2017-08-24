You are here

Home > Real Estate

July US new home sales growth hits 10-month low

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 23:24

[WASHINGTON] New US home sales hit a 10-month low in July as prices forged higher, pointing to a possible slowdown in demand, official figures showed Wednesday.

The sharp monthly drop in sales reversed two consecutive months of gains and was largely driven by a record sales plunge in the western United States, according to the Commerce Department.

Analysts in recent months have said the market is exceedingly tight, with supply failing to keep pace with demand, pricing new would-be homeowners out of the market.

Sales of new homes fell 9.4 per cent for the month to an annual rate of 571,000 but the decrease appeared larger after June's numbers were revised upward by more than three per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Analysts had been expecting a decrease of only 2.3 per cent.

July's numbers are also subject to revision but year-over-year the result was still 8.9 per cent below July of 2016.

Economists said Wednesday, however, that the dip in sales might not be statistically significant because it was within a large, 12.9 per cent margin of error.

"The trend in new home sales has risen this year and inventory remains tight, though the number of homes for sale has risen by 16 per cent over the past year," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said in a research note.

"Prices are rising too but the data are so volatile that it's hard to be sure what the underlying trend rate of increase is at any given point." Median housing prices moved up 0.7 per cent to US$313,700 but remained below December's all-time high of US$332,700.

Sales in the western United States plunged 21.3 per cent to an annual rate of 144,000 units, the biggest monthly drop in percentage since February of 2014.

At the current sales rate, the existing housing stock amounted to a supply of 5.8 months, up from 5.2 months in June - the first increase in supply in three months.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Real Estate

2 HK listed developers replace Wanda in London land deal

TV network axes Philippine resort plan after outcry

Boustead Projects unit secures design-and-build contract from Yusen Logistics

Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to expand into South-east Asia

Germany's housing market is red hot - but not a bubble

Editor's Choice

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

BT_20170823_SETAXI23_3049513.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro in talks with Uber to help manage taxi fleet

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
4 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

COE 17967017.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Transport

Singapore COE premiums fall across the board

Tampines Court 18476289.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m

coe.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Retail CPI 13789129.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation edges up in July on higher retail, water prices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening