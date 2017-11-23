You are here

Home > Real Estate

Keppel Land in JV to develop two premium condominium projects in Bangkok's CBD

Thu, Nov 23, 2017 - 7:14 PM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

KEPPEL Land Limited, the property arm of Keppel Corporation, has entered into a joint venture with Thai property developer KPN LAND Co Ltd to develop two premium condominium projects in Bangkok's CBD.

It said on Thursday that it has, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, entered into a conditional joint venture agreement with KPN LAND Co Ltd to acquire two prime sites from KPN LAND and other existing landowners for 2.2 billion baht (S$90 million).

Keppel Land's share for the total development cost for both projects is estimated to be 2.8 billion baht as it will hold a 49 per cent stake in the condominium projects, with KPN LAND holding the remaining 51 per cent stake. The partners will jointly manage the two developments.

The first site spans about 1,600 sqm and is located in a prime residential enclave along Sukhumvit Road on Sukhumvit soi 19, within close proximity to the Asoke commercial area. The proposed development is a high-rise condominium comprising some 140 homes in a planned 24-storey tower, with a net saleable area of about 8,000 sqm.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The second site, spanning about 3,200 sqm, is located in a mature residential district along Sukhumvit Road on Sukhumvit soi 28. It will be developed into a condominium that will yield about 265 units spreading across 30 floors, with a net saleable area of about 16,000 sqm. The site is situated within close proximity to the popular EmQuartier and Emporium shopping malls.

Keppel Land CEO Ang Wee Gee said the group continues to seek out opportunities in the Bangkok real estate market and is confident of the potential of Thailand's property market, especially in Bangkok.

He added that the capital city is benefitting from increasing urbanisation, a growing middle class as well as improving infrastructure, "all of which support the demand for quality lifestyle projects with strong attributes and value offerings located in Bangkok's CBD".

Real Estate

Capital World acquires right to develop Johor township for RM63m

Developers 'in two main camps over how much to bid for land'

Cromwell Reit re-launches IPO after changes

US homes sales accelerate, supply still a constraint

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

New York's Harlem is getting posh and it's getting pushback from poorer residents

Editor's Choice

BT_20171123_REPUB_3189928.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Top Stories

MyRepublic tops up S$70m war chest; sets Q1 2018 for mobile launch

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

RE&S Holdings closes 41% higher on first trading day

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Sea's Q3 loss widens, but revenue up

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
2 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
5 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats expectations with 5.2% growth in Q3, 2017 forecast raised to 3-3.5%

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_manufacturing_231117_49.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Manufacturing remains key growth driver in Q3; brighter outlook spurs broad expansion across sectors

BP_nosignboard_231117_89.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening