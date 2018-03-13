You are here
Lian Beng Group unit intending to acquire Joo Chiat property for S$27m
The OCN Building occupies a gross floor area of about 2,300 sqm; TTAT Investment to lease the property
Singapore
A WHOLLY-OWNED unit of Lian Beng Group is intending to purchase a four-storey commercial building in Joo Chiat for S$27 million that is to be satisfied in cash.
On Monday, the construction cum property developer group said in a Singapore Exchange filing that Lian Beng (
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg