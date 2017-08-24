London home prices to remain stalled for years, say economists

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
London
ECONOMISTS have bad news and good news for London's home sellers: prices will probably be stuck in neutral for some years, courtesy of Brexit and a shaky economy, but a serious crash still looks unlikely.
Ten out of 14 economists surveyed by Bloomberg News cited political
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal