London house market worst in UK with price drop last year

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
London
LONDON was the worst-performing home market in the United Kingdom last year for the first time in more than a decade and may be stuck there.
Nationwide Building Society said values in the capital fell 0.5 per cent - the first full-year decline since the 2009 recession -
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo