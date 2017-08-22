You are here

Home > Real Estate

London property headwinds keep asking prices for homes in check

Monday, August 21, 2017 - 09:58

27096023 - 21_02_2013 - UK LONDON PROPERTY.jpg
London property sellers are reining in their expectations as demand for homes continues to ease and the slowdown across the market shows few signs of letting up.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] London property sellers are reining in their expectations as demand for homes continues to ease and the slowdown across the market shows few signs of letting up.

Asking prices in the city rose 1.6 per cent in August over the past year, Rightmove Plc said on Monday. While that's up from the July pace, it's well below a 2014 peak above 20 per cent and only the second time this year the annual rate of increase has topped 1 per cent. On the month, prices fell 1.9 per cent amid a traditional summer lull.

The UK property market has softened in the past year, with tax changes, Brexit, political uncertainty, slowing economic growth and a squeeze on consumers all cited as reasons. London has been worst affected, with figures from Acadata last week showing that sale prices in the capital fell for a third consecutive month in June.

Nationally, the market has held up better, according to Rightmove. While asking prices were down 0.9 per cent in August from July, the annual gain accelerated slightly to 3.1 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Within London, asking prices have been most resilient in the trendy eastern borough of Hackney, close to the financial district, Rightmove said. They rose 8.9 per cent over the past year to an average of £686,663 (S$1.2 million). Those in the western riverside suburb of Hammersmith and Fulham have been hardest hit - down 6.4 per cent to £915,264.

Despite flagging values across prime London, sellers in London's two top-priced neighbourhoods have raised asking prices in the past year. Kensington and Chelsea and the City of Westminster, where the average property is about £2 million, saw increases of 7.2 per cent and 8.1 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Real Estate

Manhattan gets $20,000-a-month homes for new breed of seniors

Norway's wealth fund takes 48% stake in New York property

CWG announces land acquisition, buyout of Chinese land owner

Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr

TEE International's proposed privatisation scheme fails to pull through at meeting

Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale

Editor's Choice

BT_20170821_UWPMLEE21_3045493.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Start life right, stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170821_LKPARKWEST21_3045324.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale

BT_20170821_JQENT21OCMB_3045275.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Technology

If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 New international school aims to cut fees by 40%
3 In the Asia-Pacific, talent shortages will bite hardest in S'pore
4 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Turkey FTA.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore-Turkey FTA to come into force Oct 1, 2017: MTI

Normanton Park
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr

Turkey FTA.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

shp.JPG
Aug 21, 2017
Transport

Update: US destroyer arrives at Changi Naval Base; 10 sailors still missing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening