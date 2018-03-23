You are here

Home > Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

With approval, the site can be developed into a high-rise apartment block of about 21 to 22 storeys
Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Bukit Sembawang Land intends to redevelop the site into residential apartments with communal facilities.
PHOTO: EDMUND TIE & CO

Singapore

A UNIT of Bukit Sembawang Estates has successfully tendered for the en bloc sale of the freehold Makeway View for S$168 million.

This was also the asking price when the collective sale tender was launched on Jan 23. The sale price reflects a land rate of S$1,626 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), including an estimated development charge of about S$21.26 million, said marketing agent Edmund Tie and Company in a statement.

Owners of the estate's 28 apartments and four penthouses are expected to receive gross sale proceeds of between S$3.86 million and S$10.74 million per unit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 10-storey freehold development in District 9 was built in the late 1980s, on a 41,582 square ft[/SQ FT] plot with an allowable gross plot ratio of 2.8.

It is located across the road from Newton Food Centre and close to Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) and St Joseph's Institution Junior. Newton MRT station is about 400 metres away.

Bukit Sembawang Estates, which tendered for Makeway View through its unit Bukit Sembawang Land, intends to redevelop the area into residential apartments with communal facilities, it said in a Singapore Exchange announcement on the evening of March 22.

Edmund Tie and Company said that subject to authorities' approval, the site can be developed into a high-rise apartment block of about 21 to 22 storeys with around 154 units assuming an average apartment size of 70 sq m.

"Units in the new development will potentially enjoy 180-degree unobstructed panoramic views of the city and lush greenery in its surroundings," said senior director of investment advisory Swee Shou Fern.

Bukit Sembawang Estates will fund the acquisition and redevelopment through internal resources and bank borrowings.

The purchase of Makeway View is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share for Bukit Sembawang's financial year ending March 31, 2018.

Earlier this month, Bukit Sembawang successfully tendered for the en bloc sale of Katong Park Towers at S$345 million, 20 per cent above its reserve price of S$288 million.

Bukit Sembawang's shares closed on the evening of March 22 at S$6.19, three Singapore cents lower, before the announcement was made.

Real Estate

Berlin relaxes AirBnB restrictions

US home sales surge, but supply remains a headache

ILG exploring merger with Apollo's Diamond Resorts: sources

Genting might hit jackpot buying Wynn Resorts

It's make or break for China's US$20b Egyptian capital plan

A new global benchmark may reduce land conflicts

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

Most Read

1 Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares
2 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
3 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
4 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
5 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_RCFED23XQCP_3363299.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Powell puts market on notice over heightened risks

BP_SGX_230318_4.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says no conflict of interest with expanded stock research unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening