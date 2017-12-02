You are here
Manafort reaches new bail agreement with prosecutors
US President Trump's former campaign chairman would forfeit four properties worth US$11.7m if he fails to appear in court
Newark, New Jersey
PAUL Manafort, the former campaign chairman to US President Donald Trump accused of money laundering, reached a new bail agreement with prosecutors in which he would forfeit four properties worth US$11.7 million if he fails to appear in court.
Under a deal made
