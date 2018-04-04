You are here

Home > Real Estate

Manhattan Q1 office leasing slips but market remains strong

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 8:02 AM

[NEW YORK] Leasing activity for office space in Manhattan slipped in the first quarter, but strong jobs growth has kept availability rates low, data showed on Tuesday.

New leasing fell 7.0 per cent to almost 7.1 million square feet (660,000 square metres) in the first quarter, down from 7.6 million square feet a year earlier, with March the slowest month of the period, commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield reported.

Leasing activity slid 17.8 per cent from a year ago and declined 22.5 per cent from the fourth quarter, according to different data from brokerage Colliers International.

In part, that was because Twenty-First Century Fox and News Corp signed new and expanded leases totalling 1.2 million square feet at their Sixth Avenue headquarters in the first quarter of 2017 that lifted the comparative numbers for last year's period, Colliers said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In addition, fourth quarter activity is generally higher than other quarters as brokers and tenants work to get deals done before the year's end, it said.

Jobs growth in Manhattan rose 2 per cent over the 12 months to February, a rate that was higher than the state's 1.2 per cent and the US rate of 1.8 per cent, the New York State Labor Department has said.

Office space availability has fluctuated around 10 per cent in recent quarters, while sublet availability has been under 2 per cent for a number of years, said Craig Caggiano, an executive director at Colliers.

The steady rate of availability despite more office space being added to the market has shown "a remarkable recovery from our Great Recession lows", said Mr Caggiano.

Average asking rents declined to US$73.05 a square foot from US$73.92 a year ago, but rose from US$72.74 in the fourth quarter of 2017, Colliers said.

Since the market's trough in March 2010, asking rents have climbed 53.2 per cent downtown, 49.2 per cent in midtown south and 24.4 per cent in midtown, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Building sales almost doubled to US$5.2 billion from a year ago and from US$2.58 billion in last year's fourth quarter as Google closed on its record-breaking US$2.4 billion purchase of Chelsea Market, Colliers said.

The average price per square foot paid for a Manhattan building going for more than US$10 million was US$890, up from US$837 a year earlier, it said.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Construction improves on slow payments but still worst-hit sector

Ascendas Reit sells Old Toh Tuck Road building for S$24m

New Toyo's Tien Wah Press seeks shareholder nod to diversify into property development

Manhattan home sales tumble most since 2009

Singapore Airbnb hosts fined S$60,000 each over illegal rentals

Australian home prices slip for 6th straight month in March

Editor's Choice

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_MRVEREDUS4__3378717.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek-backed Accuron divests Singapore's Veredus Labs to Japan's Sekisui Chemical

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_STPARL4_3378742.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Parliament begins half-time recess

Apr 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Blumont, Charisma Energy, Allied Tech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening