Mercatus buys Guthrie-Lee Kim Tah stake in Jurong Point
Price of S$2.2 billion works out to S$3,343 psf on commercial NLA; deal reflects about 4.2% net yield
Singapore
JURONG Point has been transacted at S$2.2 billion, with a sale and purchase agreement signed on Thursday. This is the biggest property investment sales deal so far this year.
Buyer Mercatus Co-operative, an NTUC social enterprise, is paying S$3,343 per square foot based
